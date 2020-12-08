Tavistock to use Canada Life's Retirement Account as core pension solution

Tavistock has partnered with Canada Life to offer its Retirement Account as a core pension solution to clients.

Advisers will be able to use the Retirement Account for pension consolidation, wealth building and pension transfers, with the ability to take a guaranteed income, pension drawdown or a combination of both.

The overall solution combines the Retirement Account with Tavistock Wealth's ACUMEN Portfolios, which can be used alongside the wide investment range available within product as appropriate for client circumstances.

Extending the relationship with Tavistock beyond onshore and offshore bonds is another planned milestone in our journey to become a market leading provider of retirement solutions for advisers."

The Canada Life Retirement Account is a flexible personal pension plan that can be adapted to suit client's changing needs. Whether they are working, close to retirement or already retired. The Retirement Account is low-cost and lets advisers combine all client pension pots together under one simple plan. As clients enter retirement, they can choose to take a guaranteed income, pension drawdown or a combination of both.

Sean Christian (pictured), MD and executive director of Canada Life's Wealth Management Division, said: "Extending the relationship with Tavistock beyond onshore and offshore bonds is another planned milestone in our journey to become a market leading provider of retirement solutions for advisers. It builds on the significant enhancements we've made to the overall proposition this year and places us in a very strong position for 2021."

Christian added, "Hopefully advisers are seeing a step-change in our market activity which demonstrates how serious we are about helping them provide better retirement outcomes for their clients."

Ben Raven, MD of Tavistock Wealth, commented: "Linking with Canada Life to offer the Retirement Account as a core pension solution to clients felt like the right move at the right time. Clients demand simple low-cost solutions without restrictions on access or flexibility at any point and this solution does just that."

"Our ACUMEN Portfolio range compliments this really well and combined with the Canada Life onshore bond and our capital protection portfolios, we have a really strong proposition to help advisers and their clients."

