RWC hires Stefan Hirter to lead business development in Switzerland

RWC Partners has today announced Stefan Hirter will join as head of business development, Switzerland. Hirter will be based in a new office RWC is opening in Zurich.

Hirter brings a wealth of experience and regional understanding, and joins from Fidelity International, where he was head of sales for Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

In this role he was responsible for looking after a wide variety of clients, including banks, insurance companies, family offices and external asset managers. Prior to this he spent more than eight years at Credit Suisse, most recently as head of its wholesale business for Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

At RWC he will have responsibility for growing its presence across all Swiss regions, including wholesale and institutional channels.

Tord Stallvik, head of global business development at RWC said, "Although this year has been extraordinary in many ways, our structure allows us to focus on the longer term. Opening our Swiss office and welcoming Stefan to RWC allows us to deepen our commitment to the Swiss market."

"His close understanding of investor needs and the regulatory framework across the region will be invaluable as we look to build upon our relationships here in the coming months and years."

RWC Partners is a specialist, independent organisation with other offices in London, Miami and Singapore, and currently manages over USD 20bn on behalf of its clients across a range of developed and emerging market equities, convertible bonds, diversified return and income solutions.

