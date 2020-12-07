Holborn Assets hires Judith Worthy as group CFO

Holborn Assets has hired Judith Worthy as group chief financial officer to help spearhead the firm's next stage of growth as it prepares for 2021 and beyond.

The firm said Worthy brings 25 years' experience to the financial advisory and wealth management solutions provider. Most recently, she was Interim Group CFO for Openwork Holdings, the UK financial planning and insurance broking services player.

Highlighting the significance of her appointment, Worthy, who joined Holborn on 1 December, will sit on the group's board.

"I'm delighted to take on this newly created role, especially at a time when we are looking to expand. I am looking forward to being a part of this journey and managing a growing finance team that is truly international," said Worthy.

Holborn has grown to 450 employees worldwide, with around 210 financial advisers and wealth managers across 11 offices worldwide. Further expansion is planned as part of a committed growth agenda.

"We are readying for the increased demand we expect from expats around the world for our services amid the aftermath of the pandemic and general investor concerns about their financial well-being," explained Bob Parker, the firm's CEO.

Worthy's arrival marks the first time that Holborn has had a CFO for the group and reflects the firm's stage of growth.

Before Openwork Holdings, Worthy was interim group financial controller at the London Stock Exchange. This followed 14 years at Deutsche Bank, where her last position was finance director within the EMEA regional finance team, across investment banking, retail banking and wealth management.

