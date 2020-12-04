Barings sets up South-east Asia hub in Singapore

Investment manager Barings is set to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region with the opening of its new office in Singapore.

The office is expected to manage around $1bn in Asian equity strategies. It will be headed by Asia Equities ex-China head and managing director SooHai Lim.

Lim noted: "I am excited to be leading the establishment of our new Southeast Asia hub in Singapore.

"The office will provide us more direct access to Singapore banking institutions and institutional investors, as well as highly skilled local talent. Importantly, it enhances our investment research by putting us closer to the companies that we invest in across our funds."

Barings Chairman and CEO Mike Freno said: "Asia Pacific is an important growth engine for Barings and a full presence in Singapore will serve as an important gateway to additional Southeast Asia investment opportunities to help us better serve our existing clients, and build new client relationships."

Initially there will be four investment professionals and three non-investment professionals with plans to expand in the coming years.

"We are incredibly excited about writing a new chapter in the region with the opening of our Singapore office which will serve as a hub for our Southeast Asian business," said Duncan Robertson, Barings head of Asia Pacific and head of Global Business Development.

"Having one of our key regional investment teams located in Singapore will enhance our level of interaction and engagement with the local investor community. This will provide a strong foundation for continued growth in the region."

Barings currently has operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, spread across 16 offices.

