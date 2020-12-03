Four out of five advisers expect changes to CGT in next UK Budget

A large majority of advisers (84%) expects changes to the Capital Gains Tax (CGT) at the next UK Budget, with 38% of those expecting CGT rates to increase in line with the recent Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) recommendations, a survey by Canada Life revealed.

The OTS suggested levelling up CGT tax rates to bring them more in line with income tax rates, while annual allowances could be reduced.

"CGT is an area of tax that is ripe for reform and the recent OTS recommendations only serve to shine a spotlight on this. Advisers are right to recognise likely changes are on the horizon and therefore begin thinking about their clients and ways to mitigate those changes," Neil Jones, tax and estate planning specialist at Canada Life said.

Two in five advisers (42%) thought there would be a broader reform of CGT in the next Budget.

"The direction of travel is clear, and advisers will be considering where client assets are invested and whether they need to recommend any changes. Depending upon client wealth, this could include ISAs, pensions and bonds. Investment bonds could have a key role to play especially if other tax advantaged investment wrappers have been utilised to the full. Any gains in an investment bond are rolled up, with gains subject to income tax when the money is withdrawn from the wrapper, which is a very useful tool in an advisers' armoury," Jones added.

Canada Life also sought the views of UK consumers and found they were a little more optimistic about changes to CGT, with just over one in four (28%) saying they thought changes would be made in line with the OTS recommendations. A further 10% thought there would be broader reform at some point.

