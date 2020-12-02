Jamaica rolls out 'end-to-end' travel insurance plan

Jamaica has launched a compulsory ‘end-to-end' travel insurance plan that provides visitors with emergency medical and crisis response services

For the price of $40 per person, the cover comes courtesy of a "public-private partnership" with emergency services firm Global Rescue, according to Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's tourism minister.

"I think this is a world-class programme for end-to-end security for the health and well-being of all our visitors and Jamaicans alike," Bartlett said.

"This is a response that truly speaks to building resilience and enabling destinations to be able to respond effectively and well to whatever problems may occur during a visit, particularly as it relates to health and security," he added.

Jamaica Cares, which is being led by the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, is a travel protection and emergency services programme that provides visitors with cost of medical care, evacuations, field rescue, case management and patient advocacy in all circumstances up to and including natural disasters.

Plans include international health coverage up to $100,000 for visitors travelling to and from Jamaica and on-island health coverage up to $50,000.

As it relates to covid-19, the protection plan also covers testing for symptomatic travellers, quarantine/isolation in a medical facility or in sanctioned quarantine facilities and evacuation, if necessary.

The initiative, is aimed at providing travel protection and emergency services to tourists coming into the island, as well as to ensure the safety and protection of workers in the tourism sector and, by extension Jamaican citizens.

