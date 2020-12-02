British government to give new EHIC cards to EU citizens living in the UK
The British goverment will garantee a new European Health Insurance card (EHIC) to all EU nationals who live in the UK as current cards become invalid on December 31st.
All EU nationals who live in the UK are entitled to a new EHIC issued by the British government. They will receive free cards for use from New Year's Day 2021, the Independent reported.
"If you're living in the UK before 31 December 2020, you'll be able to apply for a new UK EHIC in due course," the government has told them.
If you’re living in the UK before 31 December 2020, you’ll be able to apply for a new UK EHIC in due course
There are 27 million EHIC cards in circulation which cover pre-existing medical conditions and routine maternity care as well as emergency care. Individuals with chronic illnesses.
The government however warns British travellers that they should buy travel insurance with healthcare cover before going on any trips. It warns that it is "particularly important" to get travel insurance with the right cover if you have a pre-existing medical condition.
UK state pensioners who are living in the EU before the end of 2020 will be able to use their EHIC beyond 2020 in the country in which they are registered as resident, but this won't include other countries which they might travel to in the EU for work or holidays.
Also, British students in the EU will be covered by their new EHIC until the end of the studies abroad and only in the country they are studying. They are also advised to have travel insurance.
For most Britons the EHIC card will no longer be valid after December 31st.
However anyone with a European Health Insurance card issued by their EU country of residence can still use it for health cover when visiting other EU, EEA countries or Switzerland.
For British residents in the EU who are not pensioners, the UK government said their card will be valid for any treatment they need while visiting the UK.
The UK government's site says: "If you live in the EU or move there before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in your host country will stay the same from January 1st 2021 for as long as you remain resident.
Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter