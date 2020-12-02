British government to give new EHIC cards to EU citizens living in the UK

The British goverment will garantee a new European Health Insurance card (EHIC) to all EU nationals who live in the UK as current cards become invalid on December 31st.

All EU nationals who live in the UK are entitled to a new EHIC issued by the British government. They will receive free cards for use from New Year's Day 2021, the Independent reported.

"If you're living in the UK before 31 December 2020, you'll be able to apply for a new UK EHIC in due course," the government has told them.

There are 27 million EHIC cards in circulation which cover pre-existing medical conditions and routine maternity care as well as emergency care. Individuals with chronic illnesses.