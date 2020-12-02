Hang Seng Bank launches personalised wealth service for HNWIs

Hang Seng Bank has launched a wealth management service that combines personalized wealth and banking solutions with lifestyle and health services for high net worth customers.

Called Signature, the service connects the bank's extensive team of experts with HNW clients, or those with a bank account balance of HK$8 million or above.

In addition to benefitting from Hang Seng's suite of transactional banking services and products, and insurance plans and investment products with preferential pricing, Signature customers will also enjoy open access to five teams of financial and wealth management experts specialising in investment, foreign exchange, securities, insurance and financing services.

Through in-person, phone or video consultations with these teams, customers will be offered thewealth management solutions.

Margaret Kwan, Executive Director and Head of Wealth and Personal Banking at Hang Seng, said: "As banking services and products become more sophisticated, so too do the needs and expectations of our customers. Our newly launched Signature service offers a unique and all-encompassing wealth management proposition that caters to customers' lifestyles and priorities.

"Not only are we bringing our expertise in wealth management analysis and solutions to customers so that they can focus on managing a robust financial portfolio with ease, we are also drawing in expertise from our partners in lifestyle and healthcare to help customers look after their well-being.

In conjunction with the Signature launch, Hang Seng has also opened the first-of-its-kind Signature Centre at Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong, which offers customers the utmost in comfort and sophistication.

The exclusive 5,680 square feet centre has been designed along the theme of 'Five Senses' with great attention to detail and sophisticated finishes that include a curated collection of contemporary art.

The new Signature Centre houses 12 meeting rooms for private consultations on personal financial planning, spacious lounges, banking kiosks and a beverage bar. In addition to priority services at designated Signature counters at selected branches, customers can also enjoy round-the-clock services through a dedicated 24-hour manned hotline.

Subscribe to International Investment's free daily newsletter