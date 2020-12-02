Bitcoin peaks at record high close to $20,000 but Citibank expects it to hit $300k

Bitcoin has traded at its highest value to date, reaching $19,920.53 (£14,821) but the price of the cryptocurrency could hit $300,000 (£225,000) next year according to a leaked report from Citibank.

One bitcoin was worth $19,850.11 (£14,880) on Monday afternoon, according to CoinDesk, a bitcoin price index. By Monday evening its value fell back to about $19,223. Bitcoin has risen in value by more than 170% since the start of the year.

Analysts suggest some investors have treated it as a "safe haven asset" at a time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but others warn that it remains volatile.

The whole existence of bitcoin has been characterised by unthinkable rallies followed by painful corrections

The cryptocurrency, which relies on a decentralised ledger, called a blockchain, to record and verify transactions, has endured wild price swings during its short history, even as its fans insist it will upend the traditional financial world.

The last time bitcoin approached $20,000, in December 2017, it crashed with a bang, losing a quarter of its value during a single day before falling well below the $4,000 mark in late 2018.