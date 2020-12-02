Quilter expands digital signature capability for UK advisers

Quilter, the wealth manager, has announced it has approved five additional digital signature software providers for use by UK financial advisers.

Following the success of implementing Adobe Sign and DocuSign earlier this year, Quilter has added SignRequest, Hellosign, PandaDoc, Scrive and Legalesign to its list of approved software providers. The additional providers have been added based on the most popular requests from financial advisers.

All these digital signature software suppliers will be recognised across Quilter's UK platform, Old Mutual Wealth; Quilter International and Quilter Cheviot, to ensure UK financial advisers can quickly and consistently carry out client instructions regardless of the Quilter business they are interacting with.

Digital signatures have become absolutely vital, allowing advisers to conduct business is a quick and secure way, knowing their clients will continue to receive a quality service."

Following due diligence, these providers will all give advisers proof of signing using a secure process; an audit trail along with a final document; and the ability to send, sign, track, and manage signature processes using a browser or mobile device.

Karin Cook, chief operating officer at Quilter, said: "We have been in constant dialogue with advisers throughout the pandemic to understand how we can best support them and their business both now and in the future. Digital signatures have become absolutely vital, allowing advisers to conduct business is a quick and secure way, knowing their clients will continue to receive a quality service."

"We are delighted to be expanding our offering in this regard so that advisers have greater choice when it comes to processing business digitally. This pandemic has changed the way we all interact, both socially and professionally, so it is important we continue to make strides to help advisers with their propositions while ensuring client data and documents become ever more secure."

Heather Hopkins, managing director of consultancy, Next Wealth, said: "Offering flexibility to financial advisers and their clients to do business the way they choose has never been more important."

"NextWealth recently recognised the Old Mutual Wealth platform as a digital gamechanger, for making rapid and meaningful progress on digital acceptance of documents through the pandemic. This commitment to flexibility and ease of doing business is further emphasised by extending the eSignature providers accepted and we commend Quilter for this move."