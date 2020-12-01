Brexit to stop Britons staying at EU holiday home for more than 90 days

Under post-Brexit travel rules British expats cannot spend more than three months at a time at an EU holiday home, as Britons will only be allowed to stay in a European country without a visa for a maximum of 90 days in every six month period.

New travel restrictions will come into force on January 1 after the end of the 'standstill' transition period.

There are an estimated 500,000 Brits who own a holiday home somewhere in Europe, but those who stay for longer than 90 days risk a fine or even a ban. Campaigners are calling for the rules to be changed to allow people to spend six months in a row at their holiday home.

Second-home owners will be limited to stays of a maximum of 90 days

David Young, who set up campaign group 180 Days in Greece to fight the new rules, told The Telegraph: "Like me, many Brits divide their lives between two countries, but after Brexit - unless they apply for full residency in the EU country where they've bought their property, pay taxes there, and lose their NHS provision back home - second-home owners will be limited to stays of a maximum of 90 days."

He added: 'Citizens from the EU, EEA and Switzerland who want to stay in the UK for up to six months will not require a visa post-Brexit. All we are asking for is parity.'

From Tuesday most foreign nationals, including from the European Union, who want to work in the UK from 1 January will have to apply online for a visa.

Those seeking a skilled worker visa will need a job offer, to be proficient in English and earn at least £25,600.

Free movement from and to the EU will come to an end on 31 December. At least 10 banks, building societies and credit card firms have now decided to close accounts held by Britons living in Europe as a result of Brexit.

As the end of the 'standstill' period comes closer, the UK has revealed its plan to phase out existing subsidies to farmers in England.

Britain has pledged to bring in a new scheme to support landowners, based on whether their land is used to promote and protect the environment, to replace the "basic payments scheme" under EU Common Agricultural Policy.

Randeep Somel, manager of the M&G Climate Solutions Fund, commented on the UK government's statement on farming subsidies following the UK's departure from the European Union:

"Agriculture, forestry and land use constitute up to a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions globally. As we continue to decarbonise our energy system, the emissions from agriculture are set to grow as a proportion of overall emissions, highlighting the need to increase our focus on this area too. The agricultural system is also one of the major contributors to biodiversity loss, an equally pressing challenge, both locally and globally. We have an opportunity and responsibility to turn these challenges into solutions, which is why the UK government's statement should be taken as a positive for our long-term climate and biodiversity goals.

"UK agriculture contributes 10% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and the National Farmers' Union has already set out its ambition for the industry to have a net zero carbon target of 2040, ten years earlier than the national goal. However, the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions generated by the sector doesn't take into account its ability to act as a carbon sink. Permanent pasture in the UK is approximately 70% of farmland, on which it is hard to grow other crops. This 10 million hectares of grassland holds 600m tonnes of CO2 and sequesters another 2.4m tonnes per year."

He added: "While we won't see immediate changes, this is a positive step for the industry to further incorporate sustainable farming methods. Relative to other countries, the UK's agriculture industry is starting on a much better footing with its greenhouse gas footprint being 2.5 times lower than the global average, mainly due to the advantage stemming from grass in the UK constituting 90% of feed for cattle and sheep.

