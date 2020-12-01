Expats in Kuwait to receive covid-19 vaccines for free

Kuwait has ruled out imposing fees on expats for the covid-19 vaccine although targeted segments and Kuwaitis will be given priority in receiving Corona vaccinations.

The Ministry of Health is working on identifying ways to distribute doses of the Pfizer vaccine and other corona vaccines to more than one segment after it arrives at the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2021.

Those that have chronic diseases, the elderly and frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.