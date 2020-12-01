Expats in Kuwait to receive covid-19 vaccines for free
Kuwait has ruled out imposing fees on expats for the covid-19 vaccine although targeted segments and Kuwaitis will be given priority in receiving Corona vaccinations.
The Ministry of Health is working on identifying ways to distribute doses of the Pfizer vaccine and other corona vaccines to more than one segment after it arrives at the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2021.
Those that have chronic diseases, the elderly and frontline workers will be the first to receive the vaccine.
Kuwait has agreed to import one million vaccines from Pfizer, 1.7 million from Moderna and three million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines.
With around 5.7 million doses, Kuwait would be able to provide vaccines for around 2.8 million, two doses per person, especially since it is not recommended to be given to children under the age of 18.
According to data from the Public Authority for Civil Information, as of January 1, 2020 Kuwait's total population was around 3.5 million, of that 3.2 million are above the age of 18 and thus will be eligible for the vaccine.
However, according to local news outlet Al Qabas, 46% of Kuwaitis say they would refuse to take the vaccine, 39% said they would take it and 15% were not sure.
