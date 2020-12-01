Thailand launches campaign aimed at expats

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), hotels and airlines are offering special "Expat Travel Bonus" deals to foreign residents in the latest bid to stimulate domestic tourism during the pandemic.

A special discount for airfares and packages are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines only. The campaign will offer an instant 1,000 Baht discount for the room per one night booked at any of more than 300 participating hotels located in destinations across the country. The more nights booked the higher discount value offered.

All foreigners and their families residing in Thailand are eligible, the announcement said.

With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get

It applies to stays at participating hotels listed with the Thai Hotels Association (THA) and travel on Bangkok Airways, AirAsia and Nok Air.

"In Thailand, the expat market has great potential, so we hope this campaign will encourage more expats to explore Thailand and show support for our hospitality industry," said Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, Tourism Authority of Thailand deputy governor for International Marketing Asia and South Pacific.

Up to 50% is offered off airfares and packages for all domestic flights and discount coupons per room per night starting at 900 baht are provided for direct booking with participating hotels and airlines.

The promotion is valid on stays until Dec 31, the announcement said.

"With very limited travel from overseas, Thai hotels need all the support they can get, so there's never been a better time for expats to help out and enjoy a great value vacation at the same time," Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotels Association, said. "I am happy that the association can be a part of this campaign.

Limited redemptions are available throughout the campaign period. All redemptions are based on first come first serve basis, the announcement added.

