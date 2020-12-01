Over 19,000 expats apply for exit scheme in Oman

More than 19,000 thousand applications have been received from foreign workers to leave Oman for good without paying any fines or fees by the Ministry of Labour since online registration began on November 15.

The scheme aims to facilitate the non-Omani workforce to permanently leave the country and exempt employers from all fees and fines resulting from the expiration of work permits. The registration can be done at the Ministry of Labour's website until the end of the year.

Of the 19,528 applications filed with the authorities, 966 applications were made by workers without a valid work permit while 8,517 applications were filed by those who lost jobs or quit work. 9,581 applications are by active workers while 463 workers had their permits cancelled.