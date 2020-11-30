Over 70,000 expats aged 60+ to leave Kuwait in 2021

Kuwait is expecting to lose more than 70,000 expats aged 60 or over next year as a new law effectively banning foreign workers in this age group comes into effect.

The Gulf state's new legislation, which will apply from 1 January, is the latest move in a string of measures designed to reduce Kuwait's reliance on foriegn labout across the workforce.

At present expat works account for around 3.4 million of the country's 4.8 million people.

Commenting on the new law, which has caused alarm among older works and their families, a government source told Gulf News: "There is no going back, exemption or modifying this decision."

Expat workers turning 58 and 59 will have their work permits renewed for one year only, according to the government.

In June Al-Sabah spoke of redressing an "imbalance" in his country.

"We are responsible for everyone who lives on this land and the residency trade has exhausted the state and the services in all institutions, especially when dealing with the current situation," the prime minister said.