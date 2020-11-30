VIDEO: Watch our ESG spotlight Q&A with leading fund managers

International Investment's first of a new regular series of curated video events takes sees ESG and Sustainability firmly in the spotlight.

Featuring interviews and a hosted Q&A with fund managers, fund selectors and ESG product providers, this video feature is available to view here.

Participants in the video feature and Q&A session include David Harrison, Fund Manager for Rathbones Global Sustainability Fund, Eoin Fahy, head of responsible investing and chief economist at KBI Global Investors, Chris Corkish, investment marketing manager, RL360 and Austen Robilliard of Murdoch Asset Management who was recently crowned the II Awards 2020 European Fund Selector of the Year.

This special video event, is part of a new 'Spotlight' series of virtual video sessions being launched on International Investment featuring product providers, fund managers, financial advisers, fund selectors and industry specialists on a variety of topics.

These include ESG, fintech, taxation and trusts, diversity, retirement, international platforms and expat advice clinics to name a few.

