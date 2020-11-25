ESG in the spotlight with launch of II curated video event
International Investment is launching the first of a new regular series of curated video events next Monday - with ESG firmly in the spotlight.
Featuring interviews and a hosted Q&A with fund managers, fund selectors and ESG product providers, this video feature will be premiered here on Monday 30 November at 1500 GMT.
Participants in the video feature and Q&A session include David Harrison, Fund Manager for Rathbones Global Sustainability Fund, Eoin Fahy, head of responsible investing and chief economist at KBI Global Investors, Chris Corkish, investment marketing manager, RL360 and Austen Robilliard of Murdoch Asset Management who was recently crowned the II Awards 2020 European Fund Selector of the Year.Save the time and date for this special video event, which will be part of a new series of virtual video sessions being launched on International Investment featuring product providers, fund managers, financial advisers, fund selectors and industry specialists on a variety of topics.These will include ESG, fintech, taxation and trusts, diversity, retirement, international platforms and expat advice clinics to name a few.
