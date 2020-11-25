Quilter research identifies four different types of investors

After research found a number of alarming investor behaviours during the market crashes of February and March, Quilter has identified four types of investor as people try to take advantage of falling markets.

Quilter's data found that an investor that does nothing during a market crash would have seen an average global equity fund increase 2.68% year-to-date, compared to heavy losses trying to mitigate the pain. Investors who tried to shelter from the pain by moving to cash before reinvesting suffered greatest, with 2020 returns still in negative territory. Those who waited for markets to recover would be staring at a loss of £2,207 on a £10,000 portfolio year-to-date.

However, should an investor decide to top up their investments during market falls by just £100 a month, they stand to have an extra £956 as a result of buying cheaper shares.

Interest rates remain at paltry levels, so it is important to leave money invested for as long as possible to achieve the best results."

Quilter looked at a portfolio invested in global equities over five years and year-to-date, and analysed the returns on offer for different behaviours and identified these four investor types:

The Tortoise: Happy to leave its investments untouched and plod a steady course despite the market chaos going on around them. Ultimately will be well rewarded for a safe strategy.

The Hare: Tries to be clever with its money and take advantage of markets falling and rebounding but gets the timing horribly wrong. Ends up selling at the bottom and joining in the recovery too late.

The Ostrich: Bolts away from the supposed danger by selling investments once markets fall and then sticks its head in the sand and refuses to listen to more sage advice of leaving things untouched. Will only start investing again after markets return to pre-crisis levels and things appear calm.

The Squirrel: Keeps calm and continues to add to its investment stores even in the darkest of times when markets are falling, knowing it will reap the rewards when the sunshine returns.

Investment value on initial £10,000 year-to-date Difference on doing nothing The Tortoise 2.68% +£268 £0 The Hare -7.40% -£740 -£1,008 The Ostrich -22.07% -£2,207 -£2,475 The Squirrel 12.24% +£1,224 +£956

This all comes after Quilter recently found* more than half (55%) who moved investments into cash during the pandemic would wait until markets recovered by at least 10% before reinvesting, while another quarter (26%) would try to time the market.

Meanwhile, only 4% invested more cash while markets fell despite this being the most proven way to ride out market volatility.

Rosie Hooper, chartered financial planner at Quilter, said: "Everyone knows the story of the tortoise and the hare, yet unfortunately the lessons still appear to be unlearned when it comes to investing. It is important people keep a level head during times of market distress. Stock markets have proven to be incredibly resilient over the long-term, yet there are people out there trying to time markets despite it being a nigh on impossible strategy.

"Not only that but we have uncovered some other worrying trends. Nearly a quarter of people who sold investments would wait until markets returned to pre-crisis levels before putting money back in the stock market. This is foolhardy and will only prolong the pain.

Hooper added: "Cash is no longer the safe haven people once considered it. While it is important as part of an overall portfolio allocation, having too much can cause a significant drag on the returns of other investments. Interest rates remain at paltry levels, so it is important to leave money invested for as long as possible to achieve the best results. As we can see from our scenario, the old adage holds true, it pays to be more like the tortoise."

