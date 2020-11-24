iPensions Group launches adviser portal for SIPP market

UK-based iPensions Group has launched its Adviser Portal as it continues a technological transformation focused on innovation in the SIPP market to support advisers and their clients.

The new Adviser Portal enables advisers to complete the SIPP application process within minutes in contrast to days or weeks with paper-based applications.

The launch of the Adviser Portal builds on more than three years of investment by iPensions Group in developing an end-to-end pension management solution utilising best in class technology.

The deployment of the in-house platform in early 2020 offers great levels of automation, operational efficiencies, risk management and regulatory compliance, as well as it enhances its features for offering integrated digital solutions for the advisers and clients.

The dedicated Portal is designed to save time on administration and provide round-the-clock access to client information and applications, with the launch being supported by a dedicated team to onboard advisers for Portal registration and provide necessary information.

iPensions Group will regularly update and add new features to the Portal with further developments expected to be released in early 2021.

iPensions Group's chief technology officer, Hrishi Kulkarni, said: "The Adviser Portal launch is a major step forward for iPensions Group and it underpins the importance of technology investment and improving our relationship with the advisers."

"We have exciting plans for technology enhancements in 2021 and beyond. We plan to offer many useful features through this secure digital Portal to help advisers and iPensions Group serve their clients and our members efficiently."

Kulkarni added: "The timing of the Adviser Portal launch is perfect, with everyone working from home and performing most tasks online. Simplified online application process with the adoption of electronic signatures, electronic ID checks (where available), application tracking, access to investment valuations and transactions at a click of a button with other features will provide an advantage for the advisers working with us."

"Our aim is to offer simplified secure technology solutions that will come with improvements over time."

