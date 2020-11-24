EFAMA reports 'steady' inflows into UCITS equity funds in September

The European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) has today published its latest monthly Investment Fund Industry Fact Sheet, which provides net sales data of UCITS and AIFs for September 2020.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research commented: "Net inflows into UCITS equity funds remained steady in September despite concerns about rising covid-19 infection rates and the potential impact of new lockdown measures."

Net sales of UCITS and AIFs totalled €32bn, up from €30bn in August. UCITS recorded net inflows of €12bn, compared to €25bn in August 2020.

Net inflows into UCITS equity funds remained steady in September despite concerns about rising covid-19 infection rates."

Long-term UCITS (UCITS excluding money market funds) recorded net inflows of €19bn, down from €37bn in August 2020.

Meanwhile, multi-asset funds recorded net outflows of €2bn, compared to net inflows of €2bn in August 2020.

EFAMA recorded that total net assets of UCITS and AIFs decreased by 0.01% to €17.6trn.

