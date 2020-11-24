People moves: BSC Global, AJ Bell, Aegon AM, BNP Paribas

BCS Global Markets

BCS Global Markets, the investment services division of Russia's largest independent broker, has announced the appointment of Grigoriy Kozin as head of business development for its Prime Services division. Grigoriy will be based in BCS's London office, reporting to UK CEO, Tim Bevan.

In his position as Head of Business Development for BCS Prime Services, Grigoriy will be responsible for spearheading the development of the Prime Brokerage and Securities Financing business lines. Grigoriy will also be responsible for strengthening the firm's multiple revenue streams and driving innovation within BCS's existing international product suite, as well as developing and showcasing new products and services.

Grigoriy joins BCS from Sova Capital (ex. Otkritie Capital) where he spent over a decade in the firm's business development and marketing department. In his most recent position as Director and Head of Prime Services, Grigoriy was responsible for Prime Brokerage, electronic execution, custody and clearing across Sova Capital's multiple asset class offerings.

Tim Bevan, CEO UK and global head of prime services at BCS Global Markets, said: "From inception, BCS's Prime Services business has gone from strength to strength. The team has decades of experience from across the global financial services industry and this blend of experience and expertise has been instrumental in helping to expand our international client base, which numbers many of the world's leading institutional investors.



AJ Bell

Gareth James has been appointed to the newly created role of head of policy at investment platform AJ Bell.

In the role James will lead AJ Bell's public policy strategy, with a focus on government policy and regulatory developments around pensions, taxation and investment platforms. He will also be responsible for co-ordinating AJ Bell's work with industry bodies and wider policy groups.

James was previously head of technical at AJ Bell and starts his new role with immediate effect.

Andy Bell, chief executive at AJ Bell, comments: "Gareth has been with AJ Bell for over 20 years holding roles encompassing administration, operational management, technical and policy work. This has given him extensive experience and understanding of how pension and investment platforms can help to meet the needs of consumers."

"For many years this knowledge has fed into our responses to, and implementation of, numerous regulatory consultations and wider government proposals, with the purpose of shaping better outcomes for customers and their advisers. The creation of this new head of policy role will allow us to develop our policy work further, liaising more closely with relevant industry and regulatory bodies."

James commented: "Financial services plays such a significant role in the lives of millions of people that it's understandable we see a near constant stream of policy proposals and developments. Many of these changes potentially have a massive impact on the finances and experience of customers and advisers and so I'm looking forward to encouraging positive, deliverable outcomes which make it easier for people to invest."

Aegon Asset Management

Aegon Asset Management has appointed Alexia Gottschalch as managing director and head of client strategy, Global Real Assets.

In this newly created role for the business, Gottschalch will lead a team of eight professionals supporting the sales processes for real assets strategies. This will include liaising with Aegon AM's Sales, Product, Marketing and the GRA Portfolio Managers and Research teams to ensure strong connectivity between Aegon AM's investors and clients.

Based out of New York, Gottschalch will report directly to Aegon Am's chief investment officer Real Assets Scott Coté.

Gottschalch has over 25 years' experience in financial services and joins Aegon AM from Invesco where she held a number of senior roles, latterly as managing director head of outsourced CIO, where she was responsible for creating and implementing an outsourced CIO strategy.

Previous roles have included head of real estate client strategy/business development at JP Morgan where she created and managed a capital strategy for its $70bn global real estate business, and global head of capital markets at Grosvenor, where she expanded its investor relations and product development capabilities.

Commenting on the appointment, Coté said, "We are extremely excited to have Alexia join our platform as she has extensive experience in the real assets market both in the US and Europe having led teams in London, The Hague, New York, Copenhagen and Munich, this should prove invaluable as we look to continue to build our Real Assets platform on the global stage."

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has appointed new chief investment officers to both its infrastructure and real estate debt businesses, based in Paris.

Stéphanie Passet takes on the role of CIO for infrastructure debt, while Romain Linot assumes a role in the real estate debt business, alongside two other new hires for the firm. Passet joins from Crédit Agricole CIB, where she spent 19 years across the securitisation and infrastructure markets. She has also previously worked for ABN Amro and Coface, where she started her career. Linot reports to head of real estate debt Christophe Montcerisier in his new role and joins the firm from Aviva Investors, where he was most recently head of real estate finance for Continental Europe. Mohamed El Jani also joins the business, entering the firm as an investment manager in the structured finance team, reporting to head of structured finance Michel Fryszman. He moves from BNP Paribas' sell-side in corporate and institutional banking, where he most recently served as a quantitative analyst in the credit portfolio management solutions team and began his career at Société Générale. Irene Bárcena rounds off the hires, joining the SME lending team as an analyst and reporting to head of SME lending Christophe Carrasco, where she will help develop origination capabilities in Spain. She also joins from BNP Paribas CIB, most recently as an associate in corporate coverage EMEA, and brings additional experience from German chemicals company Henkel. David Bouchoucha, head of private debt and real assets at BNPP AM, said: "Private debt and real assets have become essential components of investors' asset allocation, as they ensure stable income and diversification of credit exposure. "The strengthening of our teams with talented experts confirms BNP Paribas Asset Management's positioning as a major player in private debt in Europe." (writes James Baxter-Derrington)

