Jersey's Crestbridge appoints Dean Hodcroft as its next CEO

Crestbridge has announced that Dean Hodcroft will succeed Graeme McArthur as the group's CEO with effect from 1 July 2021.

Hodcroft is currently chief financial officer and a founding partner of Cale Street Partners LLP and is formerly head of real estate at EY in London. He will join Crestbridge in April 2021.

Hodcroft will relocate to Jersey, from London, in April 2021 to take up the role subject to regulatory consent and will work closely with Graeme and Crestbridge's senior leadership team to ensure a smooth transition prior to taking up the role as CEO in July 2021.

Hodcroft is one of the best-known names in European real estate consulting and will be joining Crestbridge from Cale Street, a leading real estate investment and finance firm. During his six years with the firm, Cale Street has invested €2.6bn of capital into complex transactions in the US, UK and various European jurisdictions.

McArthur joined Crestbridge in 2010. He has overseen the growing success of the business over the past decade which has included the expansion of its footprint from Jersey into the key financial centres of London, Luxembourg, New York, Cayman and Bahrain.

The business has grown from 50 to 350 employees and now provides outsourced administration services to a high-quality book of institutional and family office clients with structures holding assets in excess of $130bn. After stepping down from this leadership role, Graeme intends to stay with Crestbridge and work with clients with whom he maintains strong relationships.

Crestbridge chairman, John Harris, said: "Graeme has made a remarkable contribution to the success of the Crestbridge Group providing the vision and long-term client focus that will support our future continued growth. The robust platform established under his leadership places Crestbridge in a strong position to achieve our ambitions for future success. We are delighted to appoint Dean as Graeme's successor and look forward to the new perspective that his skills and experience will bring to us."

McArthur said: "It has been a pleasure to lead and be part of the growth of Crestbridge over the past ten years, in that time I have had the privilege to work with so many talented people here. Crestbridge has a truly a unique culture and one that I am proud to have developed and been a part of. Dean has a strong background in real estate and funds that is in tune with our heritage, and I know that the business will go from strength to strength under his guidance."

