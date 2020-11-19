Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Webinar available for sign-up

A new webinar - available for professional investors - on Cybersecurity & Data Privacy, featuring Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of Rize ETF, is to take place on Wednesday November 25 at 2pm (GMT).

With more people connected to the internet, instances of everything from denial-of-service attacks to phishing scams to ransomware are on the rise. So far this year, it has been reported that 80% of companies have reported an increase in cyberattacks. There's been a reported 148% increase in ransomware attacks and the number of attacks against banks has soared 238%.

According to statistics phishing attacks have surged 600% since February and cloud-based attacks have skyrocketed by 630%.

Focusing on what it calls "a troubling undercurrent to our new normal", in this webinar, entitled Cybersecurity & Data Privacy: An investment outlook for 2021 and beyond, Rahul Bhushan, co-founder of Rize ETF, will provide a global outlook for the cybersecurity sector for 2021 and beyond.

Bhushan bids to unpack the last 12 months of performance, exploring the latest industry trends and how specific companies have been stand-out performers this year and why. He will also look back at market projections for 2020, and whether or not the cybersecurity sector achieved those projections and present the cybercrime landscape of the 21st century, and the growth rates we can expect from the cybersecurity sector going forward.

He adds that cybersecurity is a sector that is "truly at the epicentre of the digital revolution we are living through right now", and a sector that will be critical to ensuring that our digital future is also a safe future.

To sign up to the Rize ETF webinar entitled Cybersecurity & Data Privacy: An investment outlook for 2021 and beyond, please click here.





