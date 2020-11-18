OYSTER Sustainable Europe fund obtains SRI Label

iM Global Partner has announced that the OYSTER Sustainable Europe fund has obtained the SRI Label.

The milestone arrives as iM Global Partner deepens its commitment to offering high-alpha sustainable active solutions to European investors. OYSTER Sustainable Europe is delegated to Zadig Asset Management, leading European equities specialist. Zadig applies a committed responsible investment strategy, which is aligned with Zadig's DNA and active management style, and takes into account European companies' alignment with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

Zadig has been a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment since 2015, and Zadig's flagship fund, Memnon European Equity, obtained the LuxFLAG ESG label in June 2019. The OYSTER Sustainable Europe fund is managed with both Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration and a Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) framework.

The French government-issued SRI label was launched in 2016 by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Products seeking to obtain the label must meet a rigorous and exacting standard to demonstrate that they are managed using robust methods, are firmly committed to transparency, and provide high-quality information.

The OYSTER Sustainable Europe fund has obtained the SRI Label, after a labelling process carried out independently by EY (Ernst and Young), based on precise and demanding specifications.

Philippe Uzan, CIO of asset management at iM Global Partner, said: "We are delighted to meet the full recommendations of the SRI Label, as we seek to deliver high-alpha sustainable solutions to more European investors. Sustainable and Responsible Investing is an integral part of our range of solutions. We welcome the recognition the label brings, as it will enhance our engagement and access to fund selectors and institutions across Europe.

"We will maintain our transparency across European jurisdictions and the investment team will continue to engage with hundreds of companies to assess ESG standards and the sustainability of companies."

The label allows SRI funds to clarify their approach to investors and other stakeholders in an accessible and comparable format. Underpinning the label is a guiding principle stating investors should be open, honest and disclose accurate, adequate and timely information. This is crucial to enable stakeholders to understand the policies and practices of funds available to investors.

Sustainable transparency

The OYSTER Sustainable Europe portfolio is based on Zadig Asset Management's European equities research and favours companies reaching an above-average share of sustainable revenues while maintaining reasonable valuation ratios.

Since 2018, Zadig has formalised its ESG integration approach. This now includes systematic integration of ESG indicators in the valuation of companies and portfolio construction, as well as detailed investor reporting on ESG, sustainability, engagement activity and votes.

Adrian Vlad and Louis Larere, co-portfolio managers of OYSTER Sustainable Europe, added: "We are delighted that our investment process was recognised by the SRI Label. This milestone is further evidence of our commitment to make sustainable investment accessible and transparent to European investors. The OYSTER Sustainable Europe strategy has allowed us to realise our vision of responsible investment with the dual aim of outperforming the market, as well as investing in companies contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals as defined by the UN.

"In our unique and differentiating Sustainability at a Reasonable Price strategy, we aim to build a concentrated portfolio that goes beyond ESG integration and focuses on businesses that actively address sustainable development themes, while remaining style agnostic and valuation minded."