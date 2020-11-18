Ashburton Investments appoints global equities head in Jersey

Ashburton Investments, the asset management arm of FirstRand Group, has promoted James Cooke to head of global equities at Ashburton Investments (International).

Based in Jersey, Cooke heads up Ashburton Investments global equity team - located in offices in the Channel Islands, the UK and South Africa. He has over 15 years' experience in investment management and has been with Ashburton since 2019, when he joined as head of equity research.

Corne Burger, head of international at Ashburton Investments, commented: "James and his team are delivering great results managing Ashburton Investments equity strategies including our International flagship fund, Global Leaders Equity. His expertise and contribution is helping us to achieve our ambition to become preferred investment manager to financial advisors and investors."

Cooke added: ‘As we move into the next phase of Ashburton Investments growth as a global investment manager of choice, I am looking forward to having an influential role in growing Ashburton's investment business and supporting clients' investment ambitions."