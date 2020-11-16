Deutsche Bank launches cash management business in Australia for multinational clients

Australia's interim CEO Glenn Morgan says adding Australia to the bank's global network of cash management businesses will be "a terrific boost for local employees." Morgan explains: "Launching a new business that is a key to the bank's global growth and global client base reaffirms the commitment to our local franchise as a whole."

Fourteen new roles have been added to support the new business, including John Godlonton who joins from Deutsche Bank Singapore as head of Cash Product, Australia. The business offers a range of services including current accounts and deposit products, domestic and cross- border payments and collections as well as liquidity management services.

Cash Management is strategically important for the bank's Australian franchise, explained Australia's head of Corporate Bank Peter Connor: "Cash Management will expand our footprint by servicing a larger set of our multi-national corporates. Clients have been asking us to introduce cash management services for some time now so we're excited to add that capability to our product suite. We are in a strong competitive position and are confident we can build market share."

Australia presents a significant opportunity for the bank and for our European clients operating there."

Deutsche Bank has operated a Corporate Transactional Banking business in Australia for over five years providing a range of products including Trade Finance, Foreign Exchange and Trust and Agency Services. Cash Management rounds out that offering.

Stefan Hoops, global head of Corporate Bank, said: "Australia presents a significant opportunity for the bank and for our European clients operating there. Over 250 of our existing global Cash Management clients operating there are using other banks and our initial dialogue with them around our new business has been really encouraging. We also plan to expand our coverage of domestic clients with global needs."

Cash Management is not only at the centre of the Corporate Bank and key to its growth ambitions, added Ole Matthiessen, global head of Cash Management. "During the current crisis, it became very clear that it is even more important for treasurers to analyze and act upon the continuously evolving developments in the market. Thus, investing in our global footprint is also a sign to our clients that we are even more committed to be a part of the solution in these unprecedented circumstances."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter