Join us live for today's 2nd II Middle East Forum

The second International Investment Middle East Forum takes place today, Tuesday 17 November between 0900 GMT and 1200 GMT, live online.

The event promises to be one of the most heavily-anticipated debates in recent times with some of the biggest names in both the investment, insurance and funds world joined by the Middle East's biggest advisory and broker names in a unique live discussion.

Once signed up and registered participants can take advantage of the unique opportunity to interact and ask questions of some of the industry's biggest names.

This unique line up of the biggest names in the international advice world is testament to the trust the the industry has in our impartial coverage and we are genuinely excited to bring them all together."

Click here to register now to watch live and also to view each of the sessions, presentations and debates after they have taken place.

The debate will focus on the impact of the BOD-49 reforms to the insurance sector, the wider regulatory landscape in the region, and the impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Middle East Forum features a compelling series of presentations from sponsors RL360, Isle of Man Finance, Fairway Group, Rathbones and Zurich International Middle East. The event will be introduced and chaired by Christopher Copper-Ind, editor-in-chief of International Investment.

Nigel Green, CEO and founder of the deVere Group and Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets will be part of our exclusive adviser presentations and panel, alongside Con Lillis of Abacus Financial Consultants, Ashok Sardana of Continental Group, Noel O'Leary of deVere Acuma, Tim Searle of Globaleye and Tarun Khanna of Nexus Group.

Green will introduce the advisers sessions with a keynote address entitled: "The UAE as a global financial hub: New challenges and developing the future."

Gary Robinson, commercial director, International Investment, said: "This unique line up of the biggest names in the international advice world is testament to the trust the the industry has in our impartial coverage and we are genuinely excited to bring them all together at our live forum event."

Any questions you'd like to be put to our panel please email to Christopher on [email protected]

The 2nd Middle East Forum starts at 0900 GMT tomorrow, Tuesday 17 November 2020

Please sign up here to ensure that you receive a slot and be part of this unique industry forum tomorrow.