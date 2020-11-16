Zurich Middle East launches ZurichPro omni-channel sales solution

360F and Zurich Middle East have launched ZurichPro, which the company said digitizes the entire financial planning process, and helps Zurich to meet its business sustainability goals.

ZurichPro makes it possible for Zurich Middle East to sell insurance products online and without face-to-face interaction, helping financial planners to comply with mandatory social distancing requirements during the covid-19 pandemic.

ZurichPro was the result of a collaboration with 360F, a highly committed and valued innovation partner. 360F enables financial institutions to create data-driven, scalable financial advisory by applying intelligent automation and data science to build trust and drive engagement.

ZurichPro minimises the time it takes to obtain and process insurance products, and virtually eliminates paper consumption."

Walter Jopp (pictured), CEO of Zurich Middle East, said, "With ZurichPro, we have digitally transformed the entire financial planning process, from product recommendation, to authentication and processing, making it easy to work and very efficient for partners to work with Zurich Middle East."

"ZurichPro minimises the time it takes to obtain and process insurance products, and virtually eliminates paper consumption. And now, adhering to compliance, ZurichPro enables us to seamlessly distribute product sales online," Jopp said.

Michael Gerber, CEO of 360F, added: "We brought to Zurich Middle East our capability in remote delivery and experience in delivering innovation across at least three time zones with time constraints. Our strong actuarial, operational and technical expertise helped them to meet the BOD-49 requirements. We also introduced innovative and divergent thinking that brought in unique sales attributes such as greater personalization with 360-NeedsProfiler."

