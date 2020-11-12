II's Middle East Forum Live features unprecedented line-up
This year's International Investment Middle East Forum promises to be one of the most heavily-anticipated debates in recent times with some of the biggest names in both the investment, insurance and funds world joined by the Middle East's biggest advisory and broker names in a unique live event.
The Forum - taking place next Tuesday 17 November - Live Online - features a compelling series of presentations from sponsors RL360, Isle of Man Finance, Fairway Group, Rathbones and Zurich International Middle East. The event will be introduced and chaired by Christopher Copper-Ind, editor-in-chief at International Investment.
David Kneeshaw, pictured left, CEO at RL360 and IFGL will begin the proceedings with the sponsor keynote presentation in what is one of the first major industry events since IFGL officially acquired Friends Provident International - one of the Middle East's key providers - earlier this year.
"International Investment has built its reputation on being the eyes, ears and ultimately a collective voice for the international advice industry and has seen significant growth in recent years, particularly in the Middle East," said Copper-Ind.
"Our line-up has something for everyone. Advice in the region is changing rapidly due to covid-19 and regulatory changes such as BOD-49, so it will be a fascinating debate."
Adviser giants
Nigel Green, CEO and founder of the deVere Group and Robert Parker, CEO of Holborn Assets will be part of our exclusive adviser presentations and panel, alongside Con Lillis of Abacus Financial Consultants, Ashok Sardana of Continental Group, Noel O'Leary of deVere Acuma, Tim Searle of Globaleye and Tarun Khanna of Nexus Group.
Green, pictured right will introduce the advisers sessions with his keynote address entitled: 'The UAE as a global financial hub: New challenges and developing the future'.
Gary Robinson, commercial director, International Investment, said: "This unique line up of the biggest names in the international advice world is testament to the trust the the industry has in our impartial coverage and we are genuinely excited to bring them all together at our live forum event."
