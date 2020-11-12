Karen Blatchford to succeed Scott Goodsir as distribution director of Quilter's UK platform

Quilter has announced that Karen Blatchford is to succeed Scott Goodsir as distribution director of Old Mutual Wealth, Quilter's UK platform business.

Blatchford will move to the role from 1 January 2021, and will report to Steven Levin, CEO of Old Mutual Wealth.

She has over 25 years of experience in distribution, commercial and marketing roles in the sector, having previously been head of product and marketing for Quilter International; sales & marketing director for retail investments at Legal & General Investment Management and partnerships director at Legal & General, including sales through the Cofunds Platform.

In her new role Blatchford will oversee sales and distribution of the Old Mutual Wealth platform and products, including its investment products and offshore bonds.

Blatchford takes over from Scott Goodsir who is leaving Old Mutual Wealth in February 2021 to take some time out of the industry before looking for his next challenge. Scott has held the role since January 2014 and in that time has helped to ensure Quilter's platform ranked as one of the top three platforms in the UK advice market*.

Steven Levin, CEO of Old Mutual Wealth, said: "I'm delighted to welcome Karen to our UK Platform business. Karen's experience and insight will be vital in helping deliver on our strategy to develop our platform collaboratively with advisers while continuing to build long-lasting strategic relationships with their businesses.

"I would like to thank Scott Goodsir for his outstanding contribution to our business over the past seven years and I'm delighted that he will stay with us to complete the transition to our new platform, ensuring it lands safely with advisers. We wish him all the very best for the future."

Karen Blatchford said: "I believe it is a fantastic time to be a financial adviser and I'm looking forward to focusing on working with them to capitalise on the growth opportunities. I'm also incredibly excited to be joining our UK platform business as we adopt our new technology which will offer new capabilities to advisers and their clients underpinned by first class service."

