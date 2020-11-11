People moves: IQ-EQ, Saranac Parners, Odey AM

IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ has announced the appointment of Prodi Bhattacharya as corporate finance director in its specialist CrossDeal team. CrossDeal is a niche service provided by IQ-EQ that connects UHNWIs, funds and corporates to private deals in the alternative assets space, particularly in real estate and private equity.

The company said this appointment represents the growth of IQ-EQ's private wealth segment, a sector IQ-EQ is looking to expand by broadening its offering with additional services, such as CrossDeal. Prodi will be based in the London office.

Saranac Partners

Saranac Partners has confirmed that Martin Gilbert has joined the company's board as a non-executive director with effect from 1 November. Gilbert has been a long-standing supporter of the business since it was founded in 2015 and understands our partnership approach with clients.

He was a co-founder and then chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management which became one of the world's leading independent asset managers under his leadership.

He is currently chairman of Revolut Limited and senior independent non-executive director at Glencore PLC, as well as Chairman of Toscafund.

Tanvi Davda, managing partner at Saranac Partners, said: "We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Board. He offers unrivalled credentials in this sector and will bring outstanding insight to Saranac Partners, as well as an unparalleled network of contacts. His experience will be invaluable to the growth of Saranac Partners."



Odey Asset Management

Odey Asset Management has announced that Robert Marshall-Lee will join the business in March 2021 to lead a new Global Emerging Markets team managing long only equity funds.

Marshall-Lee joins from Newton Investment Management where he was lead portfolio manager of the top rated BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund (GEM) and the BNY Mellon Oriental Fund (Oriental) since 2011 and 2019 respectively, having joined the firm in 1999.

The category leading GEM strategy has delivered top decile returns over 1, 3 and 5 years and since Robert assumed responsibility for portfolio management in 2011. The Oriental Fund has been one of the top performing Asian equities funds globally under his stewardship.

Timothy Pearey, CEO of Odey Asset Management, said: "We are delighted that Robert is joining us at this exciting time in the firm's development. At Odey Asset Management we offer portfolio managers the autonomy to manage their funds and their analyst teams independently - without internal interference or the distraction of business management - ensuring they are free to maximise returns for their clients. This barristers' chambers-style environment, in conjunction with our significant business infrastructure, has been critical to persuading Robert where best to develop his franchise over the long term."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter