Lombard Odier IM hires head of sales for Northern Europe

Lombard Odier Investment Managers has announced the appointment of Pascal Vernaeve as Head of Northern Europe Sales, in a newly created role based in Amsterdam.

He will oversee the Netherlands, Belgium and the Nordics.

Vernaeve started his new role at LOIM on Monday 3 February 2020. He reports to Jonathan Clenshaw, head of institutional sales, who is based in London.

He will be responsible for further developing LOIM's client relationships and offering in Northern Europe, focusing on institutional asset owners and intermediaries, namely pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and banks.

He joins from BrightSphere Investment Group (formerly OMAM), where he was Head of Northern Europe, focusing on institutional asset owners in the Benelux, Scandinavia and Germany. He previously managed institutional clients for the Benelux region at Man Group in London.

Clenshaw said: "We are committed to providing clients with the highest levels of service, as we work with them to build investment portfolios and solutions that meet their needs. Pascal's deep experience and expertise across Northern Europe markets means that he is perfectly positioned to drive our business in the region."

