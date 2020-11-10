Save the date: II Global Fund Selector of the Year Awards 2020

International Investment is pleased to announce that this year's Global Fund Selector of the Year Awards 2020 will take place on December 15.

As a celebration and acknowledge of excellence and performance in the global fund selector world, International Investment has joined forces with SharingAlpha to bring this year's end of year awards.

The event will be broadcast at 3pm on December 15, 2020 Top performing Fund Selectors will be selected from 11 different regions: Benelux, Iberia, Nordics, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Asia-Pacific, America and Africa.

An additional award will be given to the overall top performing Fund Selector on the SharingAlpha platform who will receive a special Global Fund Selector of the Year award.

Nominations and entries will open on Monday November 16 and will remain open for two weeks.

In determining the winners, International Investment has adopted SharingAlpha's unique methodology, hence, in order to be selected for next years awards professional fund buyers are invited to start building their track record at www.SharingAlpha.com.