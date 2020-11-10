People moves: Beaufort Investment, CISI, Brewin Dolphin, Gresham Technologies

Beaufort Investment

UK-based Beaufort Investment has hired Richard Warne as a fund manager to manage its model portfolios and funds alongside CIO Shane Balkham (pictured) and Cormac Nevin.

In his new role, Beaufort said that Warne will have specific responsibilities for equities, property and real assets manager research.

CISI

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has announced the appointment of Sally Plant as its head of financial planning.

Plant is currently working with Robur Wealth Management, a Partner Practice to St James's Place Wealth Management where her role covers paraplanning and business development.

She previously worked for the CISI between 2005 and 2016, playing an integral part in building the Institute's early relationships in the Middle East, as well as working with the CISI's major clients in the UK, both wholesale and retail. In her last role as Head of Education Development, Sally was part of the CISI's executive team, and responsible for expanding the Institute's schools, university and apprenticeship programmes.

Simon Culhane, CEO, said: "We are very pleased indeed to welcome Sally back to the CISI. Her skills and experience will be invaluable as we look to grow the number of CFP Professionals in both the UK financial planning and wealth management communities."



Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Toby Strauss, who is currently a non-executive director of Legal and General and chairman of Pacific Life Re, as its new chair.

Strauss, whose appointment is subject to regulatory approval, will join the board as chair and non-executive director following the conclusion of Brewin Dolphin's AGM on 5 February 2021. Ian Dewar, senior independent director, said: "I am delighted to welcome Toby to Brewin Dolphin and look forward to working with him. He brings a wealth of commercial and financial services and experience, which will add to the board's broader expertise."



Gresham Technologies

