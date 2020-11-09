AXA Insurance announces community challenge in Singapore

AXA Insurance today announced the launch of the #AXAHugsForGood challenge, a community engagement initiative which rallies everyone in Singapore to show care for people in their lives through a virtual hug.

As individuals continue to be more digitally connected than ever but physically distanced, AXA is encouraging everyone in Singapore to send virtual hugs with personalised messages as a way to express care and support for one another.

From today up till 31 December 2020, individuals in Singapore are invited to join the #AXAHugsForGood challenge by creating and sending personalised virtual hugs to their family, friends, colleagues or anyone in their life via AXAHugsForGood.com.

This is the fourth edition of the AXA 'For Good' challenge which is designed to engage the community in doing good together with AXA and to foster a spirit of solidarity in Singapore. For every virtual hug sent, AXA will add S$5 to a donation pool for its longstanding corporate responsibility partners Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) and SportCares, up to a total of S$50,000.

"During this challenging time, AXA remains steadfast in our commitment to support our customers and the larger community. We recognise that the implications of the pandemic across our society are far reaching, affecting the livelihoods and physical and mental well-being of many," said Jean Drouffe, CEO, AXA Insurance.

"Through #AXAHugsForGood, we hope to spread care and words of encouragement across Singapore with every virtual hug sent. Social distancing is likely to remain in place for some time, but there are ways we can connect with one another even from afar. The simple action of a hug, even a virtual one, can bring comfort and brighten someone's day."

