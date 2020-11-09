Thailand makes medical insurance compulsory for foreigners

The Thai government has moved to make health cover compulsory for all foreign visitors to Thailand.

The Office of Insurance Commission confirmed the news late last week, clarifying that tourists and business travellers will be able to buy the compulsory covid-19 medical insurance online before their arrival in the country.

The new rules are being implemented by a consortium of 16 insurance firms, working in partnership with the Thai General Association (TGIA) and the Thai Life Assurance Association (TLAA).

A medical insurance policy with at least $100,000 coverage for possible covid-19 treatment is among the official documents required."

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said, "A medical insurance policy with at least $100,000 coverage or about 3.16m Baht for possible covid-19 treatment is among the official documents required from foreign visitors planning to visit Thailand during this challenging public health crisis.

"TAT hopes the covid-19 insurance protection programme, under the regulation of the OIC, offers additional peace-of-mind for foreign visitors and hopefully makes it easier for inbound travellers before departing from their country of origin," he said.

