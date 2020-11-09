Canada Life makes WeCare a permanent service

Canada Life has announced it is making its recently launched ‘WeCare' a permanent support service available to all new and existing customers on CLASS, Canada Life's online group insurance platform.

The company said it had based its decision on "fantastic adviser and user feedback."

The decision means the services can be used by both employees and their family members, whether they are insured under a policy or not.

We knew that people would need to access health and wellbeing services differently during the coronavirus lockdown and it’s clear that as behaviours have adapted so the need for virtual services will continue as we enter in to a second national lockdown."

The extensive range of virtual services offers health, mental health and wellbeing support, and includes virtual GP consultations, second medical opinion services, smoking cessation support, mental health support, life event counselling, burnout prevention, diet support and get fit programmes.

Tim Stoves, managing director, protection, Canada Life commented: "We pride ourselves on being able to adapt quickly to the emerging needs of our customers and I'm delighted that we've been able to make WeCare a permanent part of our service following such positive feedback from users and advisers. We knew that people would need to access health and wellbeing services differently during the coronavirus lockdown and it's clear that as behaviours have adapted so the need for virtual services will continue as we enter in to a second national lockdown."

"By looking at our data we can see the popularity of virtual GP appointment requests which reinforces the significant shift in the way people access health and well-being services in such a short space of time. This is supported by the popularity of other services available on WeCare including get fit programmes and mental health support, which evidences the need to provide holistic and comprehensive support, in an accessible way."

