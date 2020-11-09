Crédit Agricole and Indosuez WM launch joint private investment banking division

Crédit Agricole CIB and Indosuez Wealth Management are proud to announce the creation of Private Investment Banking, a new division dedicated to supporting HNWIs and family holdings worldwide.

As part of the launch of the new division, Silvia Calvello was appointed global head of Private Investment Banking.

Combining the global expertise of senior investment bankers and private bankers, the Paris-based Crédit Agricole said its Private Investment Banking arm will leverage Crédit Agricole CIB and Indosuez Wealth Management's service offerings, as well as the capabilities of the whole Crédit Agricole group.

Family-owned companies have demonstrated their strength, resilience and forward-looking approach, even in a very uncertain environment."

The division will operate globally, with the support of Crédit Agricole group's international ecosystem, active in more than 45 countries.

This initiative is fully in line with the Crédit Agricole's Client Project. It aims at supporting family holdings and their shareholders in implementing their long-term strategies by taking advantage of the group's network and the synergies between corporate and investment banking and wealth management.

Silvia Calvello, global head of private investment banking, commented: "Ultra-high net worth individuals and family holdings stand out for their increasingly sophisticated expectations: our goal is to meet these expectations. Private Investment Banking aims at being a source of new ideas and opportunities to support family holdings in their development. Our objective is fully in line with Crédit Agricole group's client, human and social project."

Didier Gaffinel, global head of coverage and investment banking at Crédit Agricole, added: "Family-owned companies have demonstrated their strength, resilience and forward-looking approach, even in a very uncertain environment. By making the most of the synergies between investment banking and wealth management, Private Investment Banking will allow us to be even closer to family holdings and to better and more proactively support their needs."

Pierre Masclet, Deputy CEO of Indosuez Wealth Management group, added: "This new division dedicated to family holdings adds a new dimension to the cooperation between Indosuez Wealth Management and Crédit Agricole CIB."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter