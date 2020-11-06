AXA partners with HSBC in Hong Kong for home insurance

AXA and HSBC have announced a joint parnership in Hong Kong with the launch of an insurance plan for property owners in the territory.

ResidenceSurance offers six different policies, with home contents insurance up to HK$2m and liability reaching HK$20m.

Hong Kong real estate is some of the most expensive in the world. Recognising the large number of rental tenants in the city, the new plan offers rental protection of up to HK$75,000.

This is part of HSBC's ongoing effort to help customers look after their overall wellbeing and stay protected in the current difficult times."

AXA Hong Kong and Macau P&C Distribution director Kenneth Lai said: "Having a safe and comfortable home is important to many people. With working from home becoming a new norm under the pandemic, people tend to spend more time at home, giving our home the right protection is even more important.

"We will continue to educate the public on the importance of home insurance, and we are very pleased to offer customer-centric home insurance solutions like ResidenceSurance with HSBC to help customers better protect themselves and their valuables."

Keanu Liu, head of General Insurance and Strategic Partnership Business at HSBC Insurance (Asia) added: "The ResidenceSurance plan comes with great flexibility and market leading features at an affordable level to cater to the diverse needs of their individual home identity."

"This is part of HSBC's ongoing effort to help customers look after their overall wellbeing and stay protected in the current difficult times."

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter