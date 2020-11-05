Canada Life makes 'WeCare' permanent service to CLASS clients

Canada Life has made ‘WeCare' a permanent support service available to all new and existing customers on CLASS, Canada Life's online group insurance platform.

The services can be used by both employees and their family members, whether they are insured under a policy or not.

The range of virtual services includes health, mental health and wellbeing support, as well as remote GP, second medical opinions and lifestyle help such as smoking cessation. Provided in partnership with Teladoc Health and available to employees and their families on its online platform CLASS, the ‘WeCare' services have been designed to offer additional support to SMEs at no extra cost to either the employer or their employees.

We pride ourselves on being able to adapt quickly to the emerging needs of our customers

Tim Stoves, managing director, protection, Canada Life said: "We pride ourselves on being able to adapt quickly to the emerging needs of our customers and I'm delighted that we've been able to make WeCare a permanent part of our service following such positive feedback from users and advisers. We knew that people would need to access health and wellbeing services differently during the coronavirus lockdown and it's clear that as behaviours have adapted so the need for virtual services will continue as we enter in to a second national lockdown

"By looking at our data we can see the popularity of virtual GP appointment requests which reinforces the significant shift in the way people access health and well-being services in such a short space of time. This is supported by the popularity of other services available on WeCare including get fit programmes and mental health support, which evidences the need to provide holistic and comprehensive support, in an accessible way."

Recent WeCare usage data shows virtual GP appointments are the most popular service accounting for 47% of requests, followed by 20% of users selecting a get fit programme and 13% seeking mental health support. Almost two-thirds of users were able to seek assurance from the WeCare GP, resulting in them not needing to visit their own GP and therefore enabling them to stay in the safety of their home.

