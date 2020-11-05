Kuwaiti passport ranks 36th in the world

Kuwaiti passport ranked 36th in the world in terms of strength according to the Arton Capital Passport Index for the year 2020, setting it on par with Paraguay and Saint Lucia.

The index, which ranks 193 countries, valued the country based on the number of countries that a Kuwaiti passport holder can visit without a visa, Al-Qabas daily reported.

As per the index, the Emirati passport came in the 14th place, becoming the first in the Arab world, followed by the Qatari, which ranked 34th.

The Kuwaiti passport came in third place in the Arab world, while Bahrain ranked 41st, Saudi Arabia 44th and the Oman 45th.

The New Zealand passport emerged as the strongest passport in the world in 2020, with the passports of Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Australia shared second place.

The news comes as Kuwait's parliament unanimously passed a law giving the government one year to slash its expatriate population, a move that could see hundreds of thousands of foreign residents forced to leave the country, as reported by II here.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter