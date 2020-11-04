Allfunds joins the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment

Global fund distribution network Allfunds has adhered to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a United Nations initiative to foster the development of a more sustainable global financial system.

This milestone is a further step in the company's corporate social responsibility policy and a reinforcement of its social and environmental commitment in the performance of its activity. With this voluntary adhesion, the wealthtech incorporates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues into the company's investment services.

Juan Alcaraz, CEO and founder of Allfunds, said: We are conscious that a company's mission goes beyond its profits. The way in which we achieve our objectives is just as important as the objectives themselves. At Allfunds we work every day to improve all the communities in which we operate".

The Principles for Responsible Investment is a United Nations initiative together with the investment industry to promote responsible investment. The aim of these principles is to develop a more sustainable global financial system.

Allfunds not only provides customized ESG fund research, but also offers access to the in-house developed fund selection tool "Digital Selector", that contains ESG related data with which investors can select investment products according to their sustainability requirements.

Additionally, Allfunds has partnered with Clarity AI, a company committed to providing comprehensive technology solutions to understand and optimize social and environmental impact, leveraging advanced science, machine learning and other latest technologies.

With this agreement, Allfunds clients will be able to access Clarity AI portfolio and holdings-based information through the Connect platform and benefit from the most comprehensive analysis on ESG, sustainability and impact - which will be seamlessly integrated within their existing processes.

Through these initiatives Allfunds aims to become the leading European B2B sub-advisory platform starting with multiple funds of mandates in January 2021. This offering will include several dedicated ESG, sustainability and impact strategies.

