CG to roll out covid-19 travel insurance in Bahamas

CG Atlantic Medical & Life, a Bahamas-based company within the Bermuda-based Coralisle Group, is working with The Bahamas government to provide overseas visitors with covid-19 safe-travel insurance protection.

CG Atlantic was selected by The Bahamas Government last month to provide mandatory insurance protection for its tourists. The company said it had worked closely with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to customise solutions that meet the needs of visitors, including coverage for on-island medical expenses, medical evacuations, vacation interruption due to quarantine requirements, and repatriation.

A spokesperson said: "Beginning 14 November, CG Atlantic's covid-19 health insurance program will enable tourists to visit the islands of The Bahamas confident that they have comprehensive insurance protection.

The Bahamas Government can be confident that this programme will protect its tourists and the Bahamian people"

Naz Farrow, CG's CEO, added: "The health and wellbeing of our clients, their loved ones and the people they work with are integral to the business mission of the Coralisle Group of companies. The safe travel programme undertaken by CG Atlantic is a natural extension of our people-first practices and we are very proud of the work they are doing.

"The Bahamas Government can be confident that this programme will protect its tourists and the Bahamian people while helping to build and sustain its tourism economy."

Visitors can access the insurance programme, which starts on November 14, at The Bahamas Tourism website https://travel.gov.bs/international.

