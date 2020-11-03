Bambos Hambi joins Quilter Investors as CEO and CIO

Bambos Hambi has joined Quilter Investors as chief executive and chief investment officer.

Formerly head of multi-manager strategies at Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), Hambi's move to Quilter Investors was announced earlier in the year but was still subject to regulatory approval.

He has been brought in to replace current chief executive and head of investments Paul Simpson who is set to retire in 2021.

With more than 30 years' in fund selection, Hambi spent a decade at Quilter in the early days of his career.

He joins a team that has already seen the addition of Ian Jensen-Humphreys, former deputy chief investment officer at Seven Investment Management, who was hired in April 2020.

"We are thrilled to have Bambos join us here at Quilter and we are really excited for the future of Quilter Investors with him at the helm," said Quilter chief executive Paul Feeney.

"Multi-asset solutions are an increasingly important part of advisers' propositions for clients, particularly in these uncertain times. We look forward to working with Bambos and the investment team in continuing to deliver innovative and successful solutions to our clients."

