HSBC in Jersey to become international wealth hub

HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man is expanding its wealth services to customers in Jersey and its HSBC Expat customers worldwide, making the Bank's Jersey headquarters an international wealth hub.

The expansion will include new investment and wealth management products, as well as a wealth insights hub allowing customers to access information on managing their wealth and investments.

To support the development, HSBC has said it will create 30 roles for wealth advisers over the coming year.

Global expats and island customers alike will benefit from industry-leading products, cutting-edge insights and excellent service"

John Goddard, head of Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC, said: "The expansion of our wealth services to become one of HSBC's worldwide hubs for international wealth is a significant development for HSBC in the islands. It builds on our already strong and diverse businesses here.

Global expats and island customers alike will benefit from industry-leading products, cutting-edge insights and excellent service. We look forward to welcoming new wealth advisors to our team and rolling out the wealth academy."

The expansion is part of a multi-year investment into the Jersey-based business, which is viewed as a strategic growth market for HSBC.

Subscribe to International Investment's free, twice-daily, newsletter