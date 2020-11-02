Malaysia boosts efforts to reduce expat workers

The government of Malaysia has doubled down on its commitment to reduce the country's employment of foriegners in favour of hiring local workers.

Kuala Lumpur said yesterday it was requiring employers to advertise job vacancies via a government portal targeting Malaysian graduates and local workers before considering expats. The government said its MYFutureJobs website would be a compulsory route for employers seeking to hire.

Syed Hussain, president of the Malaysian Employers' Federation, said the government's policies are the right course: "Employers intending to hire expatriates or foreign workers should first consider offering the vacancies to locals because this would ensure that Malaysians are given priority in employment opportunities."

As employers, where we can [and] we must try to hire locals. This should be the future way forward."

"Employers must justify their requirement for new expatriates or foreign workers based on skills that are needed."

Some countries, including the United States, have expressed concern that the new local-first hiring policy could have a knock-on effect on FDI and the sharing of knowledge and skills internationally.

In 2019 American FDI in Malaysia stood at $10.8bn.

