People Moves: Quilter Cheviot, Polar Capital, Fulcrum, Walker Crips, TMF Group, Eric Sturdza, Deutsche Bank WM, PCB Partners

Chen joins Somerset alongside analyst Lilian Tai from Dymon Asia and will take the Prospect View China fund to the firm. Chen had joined Dymon Asia in 2018, after leaving RWC having worked there since 2015. He joined from hedge fund Everest Capital, where he was managing director and worked with Tai.

Walker Crips

Walker Crips Wealth Management has hired chartered financial planner James Bonarius from Tilney.

Bonarius was previously a senior paraplanner at Pen-Life Associates and before that was at Aviva Life & Pensions, where he spent more than a decade.Walker Crips said Bonarius will be focusing on business development and growing strong client relations.

TMF Group

TMF Group has appointed Paul de Lange as a new senior executive to help accelerate the growth of the firm's fund business unit in the Netherlands.

De Lange joins TMF Group as head of fund services and will focus on servicing global engagements for large fund clients. Previously, de Lange served as director of the Real Estate unit at Intertrust, assisting fund clients specialising in real estate.

Avida Global

Avida Global has appointed Peter Ryan-Bell as chief financial officer.Ryan-Bell has spent the last 22 years in the financial sector, most recently at NatWest where he was responsible for running the banks' large Corporate and Institutions business and sat on the Executive Committee (ExCo).

Prior to this, as managing director, he headed up NatWest's Corporate Risk Solutions teams across the UK and Western Europe. He has also held senior posts at Schroders and Bank of America.

Eric Sturdza

Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has appointed Alisdair Bell as sales director.

Based in the firm's London office, he will be responsible for leading Eric Sturdza Investments' wholesale and institutional channels in the UK. Belljoins from Alken Asset Management, where he managed client relationships with family offices, fund of funds, private banks and institutional investors across the UK, Middle East and Asia. Previously, he worked for Ignis Asset Management, managing discretionary and family office relationships in London as director - Fund sales.

Deutsche Bank WM

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management is continuing the buildout of its UK business with the hire of Alexis Pateras as a relationship manager, starting this Monday.

Pateras spent the past 13 years at UBS, where he built a significant book advising UK based entrepreneurs and financial services professionals with a net worth over £50m. He has been a regular in Private Asset Management (PAM)'s list of Top 40 Under 40. London-based Pateras will report to James Whittaker, who joined from UBS in early October to head UK coverage.

Standard Chartered PB

Standard Chartered Private Bank has named Grant Parkinson regional head, Private Banking, Europe, Africa and Middle East, subject to regulatory approval.

Parkinson brings with him years of private banking experience to Standard Chartered. As Chief Operating Officer at Coutts from 2013 to 2017, Grant's responsibilities were predominantly client-focused, including developing new client propositions and opening of a booking centre. Most recently as chief operating officer at Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK's leading wealth managers, he focused more on the firm's digital solutions and developing technology solutions for client-facing colleagues. Earlier in his career, Parkinson also worked at Barclays and McKinsey.

PCB Partners

PCB Partners has announced two appointments to further strengthen its team and international reach. Matthew Melhuish joins as a Board adviser in Australia and Animesh Parihar as a consultant.

Until recently Melhuish was CEO of Enero, a publicly listed marketing services company. Enero had previously acquired his business, BMF, as well as Frank - which was founded by fellow PCB advisor, Andrew Bloch. Parihar joins as a consultant and will help Indian pure play IT companies grow inorganically, both internationally and locally. He brings to PCB Partners over 40 years' industry experience - most recently as Head of Global Delivery at the financial technology company, Finastra.

They follow the recent appointment of PwC veterans Julian Brown and Peter Jacobs, and Frank founder Andrew Bloch.

