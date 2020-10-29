Standard Life Aberdeen's 1825 announces new senior team

Standard Life Aberdeen's UK financial planning and advice business, 1825, has today announced changes to its leadership team.

The restructure follows the successful acquisition of eight advice businesses in the five years since 1825 was established.

The Financial Planning and Advice teams will be jointly led by Colin Dyer and Neil Messenger, with a focus on clients and growth. Dyer has been with 1825 since 2015, and the wider Standard Life Aberdeen group since 1991. Messenger joined 1825 as part of the acquisition of Grant Thornton last year.

Five years on from inception, it is the right time to make these leadership changes as we seek to focus on growth and operating nationally at scale."

Under the changes, functions including paraplanning, client administration and technology services will now report into Karen Clews who joined 1825 in 2019.

As a whole, these changes are designed to help 1825 move towards its ambition of becoming the UK's leading financial planning business. Today, 1825 has c£5.4bn of AuA with more than 100 advisers looking after in excess of 11,000 clients.

1825 CEO, Julie Scott, commented: "In just five years, 1825 has already become one of the top advice firms in the UK. I'm incredibly proud of the team for staying true to our purpose of building valued relationships with our clients and helping them plan for a better future.

