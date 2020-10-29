II Middle East Forum 2020: registration now open

Registration has now opened for the 2nd International Investment Middle East Forum on November 17.

This year's event will take place virtually with a live panel discussion featuring sponsors Fairway Group, Finance Isle of Man and International Investment's recently announced Personality of the Year (Industry), RL360's CEO David Kneeshaw.

They will appear alongside some of the industry's biggest names including a rare event appearance by Robert Parker, CEO, Holborn Assets - the recently-crowned International Investment Personality of the Year (Advisers) 2020.

Join some of the industry's biggest names on November 17."

The event will also include a specially recorded video presentation by keynote speaker Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group among other video presentations by sponsors and participants.

Among the topics that will be discussed at the forum will be the impact of the recent BOD-49 changes and advice in a post-pandemic world.

The full list of adviser speakers and panelists is perhaps one of the most impressive line-ups ever assembled at an industry event including some of the indusry's biggest names.

These include:

Robert Parker, CEO, Holborn Assets,

Tarun Khana - CEO, Nexus Global,

Ashok Sardana - CEO Continental Group,

Con Lillis, CEO, Abacus Financial Consultants,

Tim Searle, CEO of Globaleye

Noel O'Leary, Divisional Manager of the deVere Group and General Manager of deVere Acuma Insurance Brokers

