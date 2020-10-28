Prestige Funds launches dedicated Climate Invest website

Prestige Funds, the specialist private debt fund group, has launched a new information and research service for investors who are interested in opportunities that will help them to fund alternative energy sources.



Climate Invest will serve as a source of information for experienced investors and interested parties seeking information on trends in a critical area that affects the future of everybody. It will contain useful research, curated articles and collateral material on the area of climate investment.

Prestige is in discussions with several groups which may ultimately also contribute to the site to promote their opportunities alongside those of Prestige.



Prestige Funds has been active in the financing of on-farm energy, waste to energy and efficiency projects in the UK for over 12 years. During that time, it has positioned itself as one of the key lenders to bio-gas and anaerobic digestion projects in the United Kingdom, lending over £500m to clean energy projects. This has translated into clean energy for more than 150,000 UK homes.



Prestige has a dedicated, specialist SME, agriculture and renewables finance arranger, Privilege Finance, which currently has a record pipeline of new lending opportunities, sitting above £500m.



Craig Reeves, founder of Prestige Funds, commented: "The global pandemic has clearly changed many things in our daily lives and will impact many things going forward. One trend that we believe will continue to accelerate is the increasing move towards renewable energy, sustainability and waste reduction."



"There is clearly a big movement by mainstream media, politics and large corporations to change the behaviour of both individuals and companies. This requires us all to make a contribution and it also requires both the private and public sectors to invest in these opportunities."

"Much of the UK and Europe's stimulus programmes will probably allocate considerable resource to these areas. We believe Prestige is well positioned to capture some of these opportunities."

